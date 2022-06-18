MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Up 0.7%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82.

About MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

