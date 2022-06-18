Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 84,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,418. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

