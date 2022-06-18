Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.48 on Friday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

