Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $87.29 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

