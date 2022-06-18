Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON MNP opened at GBX 285 ($3.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £240.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 276 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 437 ($5.30).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
