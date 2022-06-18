Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 285 ($3.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £240.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 276 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 437 ($5.30).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

