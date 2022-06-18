Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00.

MRVL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

