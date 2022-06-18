Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

MRVL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.