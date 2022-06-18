Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,022,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.