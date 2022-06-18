Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.35.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Match Group stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. Match Group has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Match Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,059,000 after buying an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Match Group by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

