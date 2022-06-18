MAX Exchange Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,842.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $940,931.24 and $25,842.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,656.28 or 1.00094652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00218997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00113086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00150631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00047266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003705 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

