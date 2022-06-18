Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
