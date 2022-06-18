McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.