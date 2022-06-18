McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

