McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 4,767 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

McKesson stock opened at $300.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day moving average of $284.73.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

