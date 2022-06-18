Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.