Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.