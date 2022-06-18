Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

