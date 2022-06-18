Merlin Capital LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

