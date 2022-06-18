Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $179.62

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.62 and last traded at $179.85, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $992.18 million, a P/E ratio of 537.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.63 and a 200 day moving average of $260.77.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.86%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,421. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

