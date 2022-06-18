Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
MEI stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
