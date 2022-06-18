MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,901. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

