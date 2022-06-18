Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $339,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 136.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

