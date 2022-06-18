MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $534.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.70.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

