MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,610.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $49,610.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,889.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.85 or 0.05213649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00237932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00625128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00539561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00280525 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.