Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $12.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.