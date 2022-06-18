Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.