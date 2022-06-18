Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.