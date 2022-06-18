Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.00

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 114192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).
The company has a market cap of £128.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.88.
Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MMIT)
