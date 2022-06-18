Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.00

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 114192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).

The company has a market cap of £128.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.88.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

