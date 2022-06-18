Modus Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,845,000.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 1,589,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,043. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $969.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

