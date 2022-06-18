Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,115,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.