Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

