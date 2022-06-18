Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,947,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$50.57 during trading hours on Friday. 494,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,768. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

