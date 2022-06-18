Modus Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 407,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,806. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.