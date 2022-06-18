Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Shares of MKD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.