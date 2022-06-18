Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 13,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,416,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.