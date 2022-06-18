Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 239.5% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $888.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00535533 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

