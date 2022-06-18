Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.