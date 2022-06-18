Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $48.13 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Moonriver has a market cap of $48.13 million and $13.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $10.13 or 0.00055416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.57 or 0.03836290 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00147443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00098728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014558 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,370,100 coins and its circulating supply is 4,749,044 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

