Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,285,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,647. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

