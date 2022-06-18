Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 250

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.03) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MTVW opened at £135 ($163.85) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a twelve month low of £118 ($143.22) and a twelve month high of £152 ($184.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.46. The company has a market cap of £526.37 million and a PE ratio of 16.83.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
