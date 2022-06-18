Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 250

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.03) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MTVW opened at £135 ($163.85) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a twelve month low of £118 ($143.22) and a twelve month high of £152 ($184.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.46. The company has a market cap of £526.37 million and a PE ratio of 16.83.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.