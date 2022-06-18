M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pariax LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

