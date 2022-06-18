M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 177 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

