M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

KO stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

