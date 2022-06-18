M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

