M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.