M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,075 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

