M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,046 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

