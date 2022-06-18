Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 1.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

