Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

