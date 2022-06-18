Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes comprises approximately 2.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Meritage Homes worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

