Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 150,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,761,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00.

On Monday, March 28th, David Michery sold 300,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

NASDAQ MULN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

